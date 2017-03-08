Mardi Gras celebration preps underway...

Mardi Gras celebration preps underway in Burlington

At Magic Hat Friday afternoon, plans were coming together to keep partygoers safe with expected subzero wind chills. It's a weekend-long celebration that has been going on for more than 20 years and it's seen a lot of different kinds of weather.

Burlington, VT

