Kids VT, Seven Days' Free Parenting M...

Kids VT, Seven Days' Free Parenting Magazine, Wins Six Awards From National Parenting Media Group

Thursday Read more: Seven Days

For the sixth year in a row, Kids VT , Vermont's free monthly parenting magazine, took home the top writing prize at the Parenting Media Association's Design and Editorial Awards Competition. The national competition recognizes excellence in journalism, photography and design in PMA member publications.

