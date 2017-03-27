Is ICE Targeting Undocumented Activis...

Is ICE Targeting Undocumented Activists for Arrest? Organizers Speak Out After 11 Days in Jail

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Democracy Now

Are immigration agents targeting undocumented organizers for their political work? That is the question many are asking after three prominent immigrant rights activists in Vermont were jailed by in what local organizers are calling a clear case of political retaliation. We speak with Enrique Balcazar and Zully Palacios, who were freed Monday after spending 11 days in jail.

