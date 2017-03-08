HS Alpine Championships - Day Two
The Vermont high school alpine championships wrapped up Tuesday with the boys and girls giant slalom races at Middlebury Snow Bowl. In the women's race, CVU's Rebecca Provost led after the first run, and held off slalom champion Annika Nielsen of South Burlington by just over a tenth of a second to claim the title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|2 hr
|TheReligionOfPeac...
|12
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Tue
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Get Anxiety P ills and Others
|Mar 4
|hjhyu
|1
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Mar 1
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|36
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb 20
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb 11
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC