High winds force cancellation of Cape...

High winds force cancellation of Cape Town Cycle Tour

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A freakish video filmed at the starting point showed riders struggling to even put their bikes upright on the road. The 109km race will begin at 06:15 with the "elite" batch of riders with the final competitors due to take to the startline at 10:00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... 1 hr No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar 7 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Get Anxiety P ills and Others Mar 4 hjhyu 1
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Mar 1 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 36
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb 20 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb 11 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC