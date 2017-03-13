Heavy snowfall forces University Mall to close early
Over in South Burlington, the University Mall closed Tuesday at 3 p.m. Many businesses shut down before that so employees on afternoon shifts wouldn't have to come in at all. Mall management says this is extremely rare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mon
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar 7
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Get Anxiety P ills and Others
|Mar 4
|hjhyu
|1
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Mar 1
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|36
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb 20
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC