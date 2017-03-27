Hannaford eyes old Kmart in South Burlington
The grocery chain is now applying for an Act 250 permit to renovate the lot which has been empty since Kmart closed last year. In a memo, Hannaford's owner says about 67,000-square feet of the existing building would become a supermarket and pharmacy.
