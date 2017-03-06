Full Show Audio: Pink Talking Fish Pr...

Full Show Audio: Pink Talking Fish Presents 'A Live One' Concept At Nectar's

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: JamBase

Phish/Talking Heads/Pink Floyd tribute act Pink Talking Fish took the stage at Nectar's in Burlington, Vermont on Saturday night. PTF honored the city and venue that helped birth Phish by working each and every song from the Vermonters' 1995 live album A Live One into their performance which also featured a handful of special guests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... 19 hr ObamasRealFather ... 10
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... 19 hr Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Get Anxiety P ills and Others Mar 4 hjhyu 1
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Mar 1 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 36
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb 20 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb 11 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,123 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC