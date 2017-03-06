Full Show Audio: Pink Talking Fish Presents 'A Live One' Concept At Nectar's
Phish/Talking Heads/Pink Floyd tribute act Pink Talking Fish took the stage at Nectar's in Burlington, Vermont on Saturday night. PTF honored the city and venue that helped birth Phish by working each and every song from the Vermonters' 1995 live album A Live One into their performance which also featured a handful of special guests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|19 hr
|ObamasRealFather ...
|10
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|19 hr
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Get Anxiety P ills and Others
|Mar 4
|hjhyu
|1
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Mar 1
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|36
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb 20
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb 11
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC