Fair Haven wins H.S. bowling championship
The top four seeds, Fair Haven, South Burlington, Springfield and Randolph, reached the semifinals, and both of those semis went the full seven games, before the top two seeds, Fair Haven and South Burlington, pulled out the final games to advance. The final was another thriller.
