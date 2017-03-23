Exclusive Premiere: Phish Weaves 'Kung' Within 'Stash' On 'St. Louis '93'
Next Friday, March 31, Phish will unveil the group's latest live archival release, St. Louis '93 , featuring official recordings of the quartet's two 1993 stops at the American Theatre in St. Louis. Today, JamBase is pleased to premiere one of the many highlights from the 6-CD set.
