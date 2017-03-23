Episode Of 'Criminal Minds' Chock Full Of Phish & Grateful Dead References
Jam fan Dania Bennett was tapped to write the episode of CBS police procedural crime drama Criminal Minds that aired on Wednesday night. Bennett took to Instagram ahead of the premiere to advise she worked Phish and Grateful Dead references into the script.
