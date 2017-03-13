Energy Efficient Senior Living Apartm...

Energy Efficient Senior Living Apartment Building Opens in Milton

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Seven Days

Sally Momaney chatted amiably with Brenda Bean in the light-soaked community room of Elm Place, a new apartment building for seniors in the center of Milton. The two women had just met for the first time during a residents' orientation a few weeks before the building officially opened for move-ins on March 3. The ladies admired the palette of fresh gray, blue and sage-colored paint on the walls and the tall bay of tilt-and-turn windows overlooking the back garden where residents can plant herbs and flowers in the spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mon No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar 7 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Get Anxiety P ills and Others Mar 4 hjhyu 1
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Mar 1 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 36
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb 20 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Chittenden County was issued at March 15 at 3:25AM EDT

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC