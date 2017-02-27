Dusti Parker:
As a transwoman for over 26yrs now ,and very successful, I find the name very offensive,the lgbt center needs to support the transgender community, on this issue, I'm a long time resident, of burlington and south Burlington, .mister sister, should not be supported by the lgbt community, as it targets offensive slurs towards transwoman. I'm calling on the transgender community to boycott, this place of insultitiness, totally degrading.
