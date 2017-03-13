Donald Fell pushes to move murder re-...

Donald Fell pushes to move murder re-trial to Burlington

6 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

A Vermont man facing his second federal death penalty trial for the 2000 abduction and murder of a Rutland supermarket worker wants the trial to be held in Burlington. In a Monday court filing, attorneys for 36-year-old Donald Fell said that a number of prospective jurors who were in the process of being chosen last month before the trial was delayed until September would have had to travel a long distance to hear the case in Rutland.

