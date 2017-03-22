'Criminal Minds' Recap: Killing Poach...

'Criminal Minds' Recap: Killing Poachers by Day, Invading Homes by Night

Could a small town with only 40,000 residents be the hunting ground of two UnSubs in this Criminal Minds episode? That's what the BAU is looking to figure out when they head to Burlington, Vermont, to investigate an UnSub killing hunters during the day and a second killer invading homes at night. Also, in "In the Dark," Luke and Fiona both make steps to keep Reid safe in prison, but Reid also wants to keep fellow inmate Luis safe.

