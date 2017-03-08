Counterfeit Federal Reserve notes are...

Counterfeit Federal Reserve notes are circulating...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Coin World

A few reports out of Canada leave the impression that counterfeiting of Federal Reserve notes is a bigger problem there than of Canadian paper currency itself. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is following up on reports of fake notes being passed in at least two Alberta towns, Red Deer and Innisfail, according to stories in the communities' local papers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Fri The Troll Stopper 17
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar 7 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Get Anxiety P ills and Others Mar 4 hjhyu 1
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Mar 1 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 36
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb 20 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb 11 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Chittenden County was issued at March 13 at 1:02PM EDT

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC