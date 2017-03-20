Colchester woman pleads not guilty after alleged drunken high-speed chase

A Colchester woman pleaded not guilty Monday after police say she led them on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning. Police say they tried to pull over Kylee Raduechel for speeding near the Winooski River Bridge, but they say she didn't stop, instead leading them on a chase along Route 15 and other roads and then back onto the Interstate finally ending on Dorset Street in South Burlington.

