Burlington voters consider prop tax, minimum wage, more
Burlington voters are weighing a property tax increase of more than 5 percent and whether the city should support a $15 minimum wage. There are some hot topics to be decided this Town Meeting Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|26 min
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Sun
|Theocraencyclical
|9
|Get Anxiety P ills and Others
|Mar 4
|hjhyu
|1
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Mar 1
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|36
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb 20
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb 11
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC