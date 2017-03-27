Brother: Burlington stabbing suspect ...

Brother: Burlington stabbing suspect suffers from mental illness

Paul King says his brother is originally from Massachusetts, but has been in and out of homes and hospitals for years and just recently ended up on the streets in Vermont. To the world, Louis Fortier is the accused Church Street killer, but to Paul King it's his brother from a broken home.

