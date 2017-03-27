Brother: Burlington stabbing suspect suffers from mental illness
Paul King says his brother is originally from Massachusetts, but has been in and out of homes and hospitals for years and just recently ended up on the streets in Vermont. To the world, Louis Fortier is the accused Church Street killer, but to Paul King it's his brother from a broken home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|40
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar 13
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar 7
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC