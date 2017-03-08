Board delays OK of Burlington mall redevelopment
The Burlington Free Press reports the Development Review Board postponed its decision Monday. Board chairman Austin Hart says the conditions of parking and traffic during construction will be included in a motion to approve March 13. An attorney for mall owner and developer Don Sinex says the approval would clear the way for obtaining building permits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|7 hr
|TheReligionOfPeac...
|12
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Tue
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Get Anxiety P ills and Others
|Mar 4
|hjhyu
|1
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Mar 1
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|36
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb 20
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb 11
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC