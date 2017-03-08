Board delays OK of Burlington mall re...

Board delays OK of Burlington mall redevelopment

WCAX-TV Burlington

The Burlington Free Press reports the Development Review Board postponed its decision Monday. Board chairman Austin Hart says the conditions of parking and traffic during construction will be included in a motion to approve March 13. An attorney for mall owner and developer Don Sinex says the approval would clear the way for obtaining building permits.

Burlington, VT

