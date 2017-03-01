Bill would help clear some criminal c...

Bill would help clear some criminal charges faster

Vermonters convicted of some nonviolent felonies would be able to clear their record sooner under a bill that passed a preliminary House vote Wednesday. Expungement or erasing a criminal charge from someone's record already exists for nonviolent misdemeanors and a few felony crimes.

