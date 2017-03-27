Beets are the most searched food in V...

Beets are the most searched food in Vermont

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Over the years schools across our region have made beets a common theme in many of their lunches for students. Karyl Kent has been working at Frederick Tuttle middle school in South Burlington for the past two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Mon Community Disorga... 37
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Mar 13 No Guacamole on m... 18
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar 7 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb '17 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb '17 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,889,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC