Arts to Smarts Program Enhances Stude...

Arts to Smarts Program Enhances Student Learning

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Seven Days

VSA Vermont has a long history of bringing art and arts engagement to Vermonters with disabilities. In recent years, in particular, the success of the nonprofit's arts integration model for students with severe emotional and behavioral challenges has fueled the growth of a new education initiative: Arts to Smarts .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Anxiety P ills and Others 5 hr hjhyu 1
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... 7 hr Tre H 8
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... 8 hr Infowars DOT com 4
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Mar 1 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 36
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb 20 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb 11 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,063 • Total comments across all topics: 279,315,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC