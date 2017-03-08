An Evening of Food and Storytelling a...

An Evening of Food and Storytelling at Bird to Branch

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Seven Days

The evening opened with an invitation to listen: "I would suggest, for a moment, that you close your eyes." Elise Schadler, the founder of Bird to Branch , then read from David Foster Wallace's essay This Is Water .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S... Fri The Troll Stopper 17
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Mar 7 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 5
Get Anxiety P ills and Others Mar 4 hjhyu 1
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Mar 1 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 36
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb 20 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb 11 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Chittenden County was issued at March 12 at 3:23PM EDT

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,507,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC