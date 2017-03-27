About 100 protest detention of Vermont farm worker advocates
Demonstrators hold signs and chant outside the JFK Federal Building, Monday, March 27, 2017, in Boston, to protest the detention by federal immigration officials of two advocates for Vermont dairy farm workers. Jose Enrique Balcazar Sanchez and Zully Victoria Palacios Rodriguez were arrested earlier this month as they left the office of the organization Migrant Justice in Burlington, Vt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|20 hr
|Community Disorga...
|37
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|Mar 13
|No Guacamole on m...
|18
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Mar 7
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|5
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb '17
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb '17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC