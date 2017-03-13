3 Island Pond men accused of heroin trafficking

They say Clair Deslandes, 58, Travis Pelletier, 27, and Logan Dupuis, 20, all of Island Pond, were stopped Thursday evening on Interstate 91 in Hartford. Authorities say an autopsy has concluded a New Hampshire man died of a gunshot wound in a case in which a juvenile is accused of second-degree murder in his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.