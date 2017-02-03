Winner drawn in Wcax TV giveaway

Friday Feb 3 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

For those of you who visited us at the Vermont Farm Show and entered our TV drawing-- we have a winner! He is Tim Beers of Manchester, Vermont. Friday morning, we took all the names that Farm Show visitors entered during the three-day event, put them into a bag, mixed them up, and then Judy Simpson, our WCAX News agriculture reporter and "Across the Fence" anchor, picked the lucky winner of a 32-inch Samsung TV.

