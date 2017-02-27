Windham County Assistant Judge Paul Kane submits letter of...
In a letter emailed to the media at just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Windham County Assistant Judge Paul Kane announced he was stepping down from the position he has held since February 2015. Kane stated his reason for stepping down is he has been in a "two-way battle with Probate and the Judiciary Conduct Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|36
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Feb 26
|BLM equals KKK
|3
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb 20
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb 11
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC