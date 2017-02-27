Windham County Assistant Judge Paul K...

Windham County Assistant Judge Paul Kane submits letter of...

In a letter emailed to the media at just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Windham County Assistant Judge Paul Kane announced he was stepping down from the position he has held since February 2015. Kane stated his reason for stepping down is he has been in a "two-way battle with Probate and the Judiciary Conduct Committee.

