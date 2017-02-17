Will a new plan to track overdoses he...

Will a new plan to track overdoses help solve Vermont's drug problem?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Burlington's mayor says the city will now partner with law enforcement and health officials to try to save more people. He unveiled a robust plan focused on data, a rapid deployment of resources and broad collaboration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb 11 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Feb 11 Panic in Needle City 28
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Jan 21 Cris Ericson 1
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Jan 21 just so you know 1
News Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 46
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,505 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC