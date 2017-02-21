Warning about possible flooding
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of Vermont through the weekend. That's because the rain heading our way along with the snowmelt and thawing ice from the warm temperatures could cause rivers and other waterways to jump their banks.
