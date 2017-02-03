Vermonters speak out against Trump immigration order

People participate in a candlelight vigil and rally outside the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., to oppose President Donald Trump's temporary suspension of immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. less People participate in a candlelight vigil and rally outside the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt., to oppose President Donald Trump's temporary suspension of immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, ... more A crowd gathers on the State House lawn in Montpelier, Vt., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, for a solidarity candlelight vigil in response to President Donald Trump's recent travel ban on refugees and citizens of certain majority-Muslim countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.