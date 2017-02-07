To the editor: Vt. legislature shouldn't challenge validity of election
Democrats and Progressives in the Vermont legislature are about to override a local election that was conducted correctly and lawfully by experienced town clerks and certified by a Vermont court. They are using the legislature's constitutional authority to rule on the "qualifications and elections" of its members to override the election of a Republican by counting the votes in the Orange-1 District for a third time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Feb 2
|Long Island Liberal
|23
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Jan 21
|Cris Ericson
|1
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Jan 21
|just so you know
|1
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Jan 13
|Fake News 4U Sheeple
|5
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC