The Wood Brothers at Higher Ground
The Wood Brothers Higher Ground Ballroom South Burlington, Vermont February 6, 2017 In the decade plus they've played together, have made a habit of coming to Vermont virtually every year and their near-sell-out appearance in the ballroom of Higher Ground was almost exactly twelve months since their last show at the venue . Bassist/vocalist/harpist Chris , guitarist/vocalist Oliver and multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix confidently met the challenge of maintaining consistency while keeping their music fresh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|16 hr
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|26
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Jan 21
|Cris Ericson
|1
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Jan 21
|just so you know
|1
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Jan 13
|Fake News 4U Sheeple
|5
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC