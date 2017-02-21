NERC makes plans for spring conference
The Brattleboro, Vermont-based Northeast Recycling Council has selected the Sheraton Burlington Hotel in Burlington, Vermont, as the host location of its Spring 2017 Conference, to take place March 15-16. NERC says the conferences programming is being designed to address "some of today's most critical issues concerning sustainable materials management."
