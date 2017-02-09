Hijab-wearing Canadian Muslim woman is blocked from entering the U.S. after border agents said Arabic prayer videos they found on her phone are 'against us' amid Trump's travel ban row Fadwa Alaoui was turned away at the US border on Saturday after she was asked about her religion and her views on President Trump Agents found videos of Arabic prayers in her phone and reportedly told the woman she would not be allowed to enter Fadwa Alaoui was denied entry into the US after agents at the Canadian border interrogated her about her religion and thoughts about Donald Trump A Muslim woman was turned away at the US-Canadian border after she was interrogated by agents about her religion and her views on President Trump.

