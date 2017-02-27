Mammography trends show improved cancer detection, more biopsies
The shift from film to digital technology appears to have improved cancer detection rates for diagnostic mammography, but also has increased the abnormal interpretation rate, which may lead to more women undergoing biopsies for benign conditions, according to a new study that appears online in the journal Radiology . The major new study comes from the National Cancer Institute-funded Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium , a large, diverse set of breast imaging facilities that provides data linked to state cancer registries to help evaluate breast cancer screening and diagnosis in the United States.
