Lost dog bunks at Williston barracks

State troopers got a welcome distraction last week, in the form of a cuddly, pointy-eared, tiger-striped ball of energy. Williston troopers sent a release via e-mail mid-afternoon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, noting that a small dog had been found walking in a travel lane on I-89 nouthbound near the Waterbury exit at 1:30 p.m., after he was brought into their offices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williston Observer.