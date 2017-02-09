Lost dog bunks at Williston barracks

Lost dog bunks at Williston barracks

State troopers got a welcome distraction last week, in the form of a cuddly, pointy-eared, tiger-striped ball of energy. Williston troopers sent a release via e-mail mid-afternoon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, noting that a small dog had been found walking in a travel lane on I-89 nouthbound near the Waterbury exit at 1:30 p.m., after he was brought into their offices.

