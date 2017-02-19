Lawmakers seek to bar 'nuclear option'
The House Education Committee heard from lawmakers who want to revive an effort to take the "nuclear option" out of teacher contract negotiations by prohibiting strikes while telling school boards they cannot impose contracts. "It doesn't do what Wisconsin did," said Rep. Kurt Wright, R-Burlington, one of the bill's sponsors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb 11
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Feb 11
|Panic in Needle City
|28
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Jan 21
|Cris Ericson
|1
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Jan 21
|just so you know
|1
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC