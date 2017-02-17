Lawmakers considering TIF district
Jim Therrien jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com BENNINGTON - A House bill aiming to lift the cap on Tax Increment Financing districts would apply only to Bennington, but amendments or other bills that could add additional communities to the list are under consideration in the Legislature. The bill, H.215, was introduced by Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb 11
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Feb 11
|Panic in Needle City
|28
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Jan 21
|Cris Ericson
|1
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Jan 21
|just so you know
|1
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC