Handmade scarves and notes left for homeless to keep warm
Handmade scarves and notes left for homeless to keep warm "I am not lost. I was handmade for you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|34
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb 20
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Feb 20
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb 11
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC