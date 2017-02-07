Grace Potter Announces Return Of Grand Point North In 2017

For the past six years Vermont's own Grace Potter has teamed with Higher Ground to throw the Grand Point North music festival in Burlington. Today, Potter and Higher Ground have revealed Grand Point North will return for its 7th annual installment at Burlington's Waterfront Park on September 16 and 17. Early-bird two-day tickets and VIP passes go up for grabs this Friday, February 10 at 11 a.m. via HigherGroundMusic.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.