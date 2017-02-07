Grace Potter Announces Return Of Grand Point North In 2017
For the past six years Vermont's own Grace Potter has teamed with Higher Ground to throw the Grand Point North music festival in Burlington. Today, Potter and Higher Ground have revealed Grand Point North will return for its 7th annual installment at Burlington's Waterfront Park on September 16 and 17. Early-bird two-day tickets and VIP passes go up for grabs this Friday, February 10 at 11 a.m. via HigherGroundMusic.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Feb 2
|Long Island Liberal
|23
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Jan 21
|Cris Ericson
|1
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Jan 21
|just so you know
|1
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Jan 13
|Fake News 4U Sheeple
|5
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC