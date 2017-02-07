FMCSA puts Tennessee-licensed Eric Ronald Scott OOS for alcohol-related accidents
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has declared Tennessee-licensed truck driver Eric Ronald Scott to be an imminent hazard to public safety and has ordered him not to operate any commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce. Since receiving his commercial driver's license from the state of Tennessee on October 26, 2016, Scott has been arrested in two separate alcohol-involved events spanning a four-day period.
