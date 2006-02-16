Dave Grippo, Jennifer Hartswick & VYO Join Umphrey's McGee On This Date In 2006
Back on February 16, 2006 Umphrey's McGee held a concert at Higher Ground in Burlington, Vermont. The show saw several memorable moments such as a number of special guests, a new song debut and the bust out of a rarely played original.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb 11
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Feb 11
|Panic in Needle City
|28
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Jan 21
|Cris Ericson
|1
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Jan 21
|just so you know
|1
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC