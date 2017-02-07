Canadian woman turned away from U.S. border after questions about religion, Trump

Fadwa Alaoui, a Canadian citizen, told CBC she was turned away from the U.S. border after being asked detailed questions about her religion and her views on U.S. President Donald Trump. Fadwa Alaoui, a woman from the Montreal suburb of Brossard, says she was turned away at the U.S. border Saturday after being questioned in detail about her religion and her views on U.S. President Donald Trump.

