Canadian woman turned away from U.S. border after questions about religion, Trump
Fadwa Alaoui, a Canadian citizen, told CBC she was turned away from the U.S. border after being asked detailed questions about her religion and her views on U.S. President Donald Trump. Fadwa Alaoui, a woman from the Montreal suburb of Brossard, says she was turned away at the U.S. border Saturday after being questioned in detail about her religion and her views on U.S. President Donald Trump.
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Feb 2
|Long Island Liberal
|23
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Jan 21
|Cris Ericson
|1
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Jan 21
|just so you know
|1
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Jan 13
|Fake News 4U Sheeple
|5
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
