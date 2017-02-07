Burlington bans smoking in city parks

Burlington bans smoking in city parks

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

There is no more smoking in Burlington city parks. City Council passed the ordinance banning tobacco products and substitutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Feb 2 Long Island Liberal 23
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... Jan 21 Cris Ericson 1
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Jan 21 just so you know 1
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Jan 13 Fake News 4U Sheeple 5
News Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 46
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,670,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC