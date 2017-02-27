Bethel seeks to bring new voice, ideas to town government
Mike Bethel says he would bring a new voice and new ideas to town government. Bethel is running for one of two seats on the Bennington Select Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|48 min
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|36
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Feb 26
|BLM equals KKK
|3
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Feb 20
|Ozzie King Of Zyl...
|2
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb 11
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|46
Find what you want!
Search Burlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC