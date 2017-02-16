Airport, FAA to meet with South Burlington neighbors about noise issues
With F-35 fighter jets arriving at Vermont's largest airport in 2019 and a voluntary home buyout underway due to airport noise, the Federal Aviation Administration, the airport and the Air National Guard are meeting with airport neighbors to discuss noise issues. The Burlington International Airport hopes to buy 39 more homes in a voluntary program, two years before the F-35 military jets arrive to replace the Guard's aging F-16s.
