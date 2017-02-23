A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AES Global Insurance Company
A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb-" of AES Global Insurance Company . The outlook of these Credit Ratings is stable.
