A colonel by any other name: School m...

A colonel by any other name: School mascot debate echoes back to Brattleboro dispute

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Brattleboro Union High School rallied around the same Colonel mascot used by the University of Mississippi until both institutions retired the character in the early 2000s. Brattleboro Union High School's growing diversity could be seen at a recent student protest against new U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po... 17 hr BLM equals KKK 3
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Sat Long Island Liberal 35
Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke... Feb 20 Ozzie King Of Zyl... 2
News Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer Feb 11 Bonehead Brad UVMMC 6
Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 46
See all Burlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burlington Forum Now

Burlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Burlington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,946 • Total comments across all topics: 279,172,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC