$19M bond proposed to upgrade Burlington's aging schools

Voters in Burlington will be asked in March to approve a $19 million bond over 10 years to pay for upgrades to the district's nine aging schools. The Burlington Free Press reports the schools are out of compliance with safety standards, with some needing more work than others.

